|
|
Donna Jean Davison
PEORIA - Donna Jean Davison, 91, a life-long resident of Peoria passed away on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.
She was born in Peoria on December 24, 1928, to Earl Edward and Anna Mayall (Williams) Johnston. Preceding her in death are her parents, her brother, Robert Earl Johnston, and her nephew, James "Jimmy" Johnston.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas George Davison and Gerald Edward (Deborah Ruth) Davison; four grandsons, Brian Thomas Davison, Eric Robert (Katie Nicole) Davison, Jonathan Edward (Kristina Michelle) Davison, Caleb Thomas (Chelsea Elaine) Davison; one granddaughter, Naomi Ruth (Steven) Shepherd; and eight great grandchildren, Maple Grace, Bodhi Eric, Oliver Henry, Arthur Edward, Henry Wyatt, Colin James, Liam Parker, and another baby girl due in late March.
When asked at OSF, in December of 2018 when she broke her wrist, why her records were so sparse, she replied she'd been to the hospital twice before and both times she had been given a baby. Because of this, she decided not to come back ... and she didn't, from the time Jerry was born in 1957 until December of 2018. Her humor will be missed.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the dedicated and tireless staff in the ER and ICU at OSF.
We also want to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Skylines, where she resided for the past 14 months, for the kind and loving care they provided.
Memorials may be made to: Apostolic Christian Skylines, https://www.acskylines.org/make-a-difference
Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.thewiltonmortuary.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020