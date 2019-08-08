|
Donna Jean Hoover
WASHINGTON – Donna Jean Hoover, 83, of Washington, IL, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in East Peoria, IL.
Donna was born on June 13, 1936, in Peoria, IL, to Otto and Mayme Brecklin. She married Donald Hoover on January 6, 1957, in Washington, IL. He preceded her in death on October 10, 1987.
Surviving are two children, Cindy (Steve) Doty and Stuart (Cindy) Hoover, all of Washington; daughter-in-law, Jill Hoover of Peoria; sister-in-law, Nancy Hoover of Bloomington; one brother, Richard Brecklin of Peoria; seven grandchildren, Beau (Devin) Doty of Streator, Jenna Doty of Peoria, Ashley (Brent) Wade of Washington, Alex Hoover of Peoria, Riley (Alexandra) Hoover of Peoria, Brock Hoover of Kirkwood, MO, and April Hoover of Washington; and four great-grandchildren, Liam and Deken Doty, Landon and Bailey Wade.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie; son, Jeff Hoover; three brothers, Gerald, Jack, and Mickey Brecklin; and four sisters, Elizabeth Brecklin, Ruth Wyss, Helen Wiese and Evey King.
Donna was a 1955 graduate of Washington Community High School. She enjoyed selling tickets for WCHS athletic activities for many years. Donna was also a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington.
Donna faced many adverse times in her life, but she was a fighter and never complained. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and taking family vacations. Donna was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed going to the Par-A-Dice Casino.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor John N. Bates will officiate. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Herstein Cemetery in rural Morton.
Memorials may be made to either St. Mark's Lutheran Church or to the Multiple Sclerosis Association.
Donna's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019