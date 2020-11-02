Donna Jean Moore
PEORIA — Donna Jean Moore, age 83, of Peoria, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Christian Buehler Memorial Home in Peoria.
She was born on May 7, 1937 in East Peoria to William and Thelma (Wilson) Marsh. She married James D. Moore on June 3, 1956 in East Peoria and he preceded her in death on June 17, 1993 in East Peoria.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters, Billie and Marilyn.
Donna is survived by her two daughters, Jami Johnson of East Peoria and Elizabeth (Daniel) Ball of Groveland; grandchildren, Gabriel James (Anneliese) Kappy of Germany, Nicholas Dillon of Dunlap, Whitney Grace of Peoria and Wilson Robert of Peoria; one great granddaughter, Gianna; one brother, Jack Wilson (Bonnie) Marsh of Marquette Heights; close friend, Charlie Jenkins of Peoria; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Donna graduated from East Peoria High School in 1955. She was a volunteer aerobics instructor and also volunteered at various East Peoria events. She was a member of East Peoria United Methodist Church. Because of his grace and mercury, Donna knew Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A sincere thank you to Christian Buehler Memorial Home.
