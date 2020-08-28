Donna Jean Spietz

PEORIA - Donna Jean Spietz, 90, passed away August 19, 2020 due to complications caused by COVID-19. She was born May 3, 1930 in Peoria to Jerry and Viola Weiss.

Donna was a graduate of Woodruff High School and met her husband, Gilbert W. Spietz Jr., at Bradley University. She was the owner of The Tang Horse, a small import business in Peoria Heights, that she started when she returned to Peoria after living in Singapore for 5 years.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Viola Weiss, her brother, Jerry L. Weiss and her son, Gilbert W. Spietz lll (Trip). Survivors include her cousin Linda Sprague, children Jeffrey C. Spietz and Carrie J. McFall (Bub), daughter-in-law Kim Spietz (Trip), grandchildren Alex, Trip and Keeley McFall, Paige and Jake Spietz, Charlie, Tilly and Gilly Spietz, great-grandchildren Duke and Frannie McGee.

Donna's ashes will be returned to Peoria, the city she loved.



