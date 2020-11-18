1/1
Donna Jean Tonsor
1956 - 2020
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS - Donna J. Tonsor, age 64, passed away at her home in Marquette Heights at 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
She was born to Willey and Shirley (D'Camp) Bassham in Peoria on September 9, 1956. She married Mark A. Tonsor on May 23, 1981, in East Peoria, and he survives.
Donna is also survived by two children, Joshua (Jamie Sinks) Tonsor and Roseanna (Chris) Elliott, both of Pekin; mother, Shirley Bassham of Littleton Township; sister, Zoe (Larry) Ellison of Lowpoint; brother, Billy (Lori) Bassham of East Peoria; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and one brother, Samual Ray.
Donna worked for Northwoods Mall in the maintenance department for 40 years. She loved crafting and being a grandma.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Brooklyn Cemetery in Brooklyn, IL.
Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice or Illinois Cancer Center.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family and condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
NOV
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Brooklyn Cemetery
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
