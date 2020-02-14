Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Berfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna June Berfield


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna June Berfield Obituary
Donna June Berfield
MACKINAW - Donna June Berfield, 88, of Wentzville Mo, formerly of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, surrounded by her loving family during a short hospital stay.
Donna was born December 15, 1931 in Hopedale, IL to Everett and Lola Beasley Maurer. Her parents and grandson, Jason Long, preceded her in death.
Donna Maurer- Barrick- Kinzinger- Berfield is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Michael) Good of Lake Sherwood, Mo and Mary Ann (Frederick Jr) Lauher of Clinton, IL. One sister, Bonnie K (Reggie) Crowe of Peoria IL, granddaughter Brittany (Bradley) Houck, grandsons: Douglas Littlefield, Benjamin Long and Tony Long, 4 great granddaughters and 2 great grandsons.
Donna retired from State Farm Insurance, Bloomington IL in 1994. She was a member of Mackinaw Christian Church.
Donna was loved greatly by many friends, had a special gift of making others feel very special, loved helping others, read voraciously and had a laugh that touched every person she knew. Donna was known for her hospitality and insuring her grandchildren were well loved.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw, IL, will host Donna's visitation 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Monday February 17, 2020. Services will follow at 2:00 PM along with a eulogy prepared by her grandson, Douglas Littlefield. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -