Donna June Berfield
MACKINAW - Donna June Berfield, 88, of Wentzville Mo, formerly of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, surrounded by her loving family during a short hospital stay.
Donna was born December 15, 1931 in Hopedale, IL to Everett and Lola Beasley Maurer. Her parents and grandson, Jason Long, preceded her in death.
Donna Maurer- Barrick- Kinzinger- Berfield is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Michael) Good of Lake Sherwood, Mo and Mary Ann (Frederick Jr) Lauher of Clinton, IL. One sister, Bonnie K (Reggie) Crowe of Peoria IL, granddaughter Brittany (Bradley) Houck, grandsons: Douglas Littlefield, Benjamin Long and Tony Long, 4 great granddaughters and 2 great grandsons.
Donna retired from State Farm Insurance, Bloomington IL in 1994. She was a member of Mackinaw Christian Church.
Donna was loved greatly by many friends, had a special gift of making others feel very special, loved helping others, read voraciously and had a laugh that touched every person she knew. Donna was known for her hospitality and insuring her grandchildren were well loved.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw, IL, will host Donna's visitation 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Monday February 17, 2020. Services will follow at 2:00 PM along with a eulogy prepared by her grandson, Douglas Littlefield. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020