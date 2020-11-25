1/1
Donna K. Alspaugh-White
EUREKA - Donna K. Alspaugh-White, 75, of Eureka passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born on June 17, 1945, in Washington, IL, daughter of George and Helen (Heller) Robenstein. She married Rev. Charles E. Alspaugh on May 29, 1966, in Secor, IL. She dedicated her time to her family and husband, serving congregations in seven different states, with 12 of their years spent in Palmer, Alaska. She worked various jobs as a registered nurse, including volunteering with Hospice and the American Cancer Society. She loved to sew, cook, garden and attend Bible studies and church activities, but most of all, she was a wonderful wife, mom and grandmother. Charles passed away on July 27, 2005. She later married Garfield White on August 21, 2007, in Spencerport, NY. He passed away on June 23, 2016.
Survivors include son, Robert (Juliana) Alspaugh of Olympia, WA; daughter, Deanna (Tim) Spencer of Rosebush, MI; brother, Gary (Judy) Robenstein of Congerville; and six grandchildren, Kahli Alspaugh, Mya Alspaugh, Nathaniel (Charity) Spencer, Kendra Spencer, Davis Spencer and Abigail Spencer.
Private graveside services will be held at Secor Cemetery in Secor, IL. The Rev. Ted A. Hartley will officiate.
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
