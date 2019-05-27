|
Donna Kay Smith
PEORIA - Donna Kay Smith, 82, of Peoria, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Peoria.
She was born October 20, 1936 in Pekin, IL to Edward and Litta (Cox) Winkler. She married Jerry Young in 1954 and then later married Merton H. Smith on May 9, 1970, he preceded her in death. Her parents, daughter Diana Hensley, and son-in-law Edward Lee also preceded her in death.
Surviving are three children, Michael (Brenda) Young of Pekin, Melody Lee of Florida, and Jody Johnson of Peoria; a step-daughter, Deborah (Rollin) Shafer of Brimfield; her brother, Edward (Donna) Winkler of Peoria Heights; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and son-in-law, Lesley Hensley.
Donna was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Peoria, where she was a member of the Ruth circle and quilting circle. Donna worked as a Computer Programmer for the city of Peoria for over 20 years before retiring in 1990. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed all of the area's local theater groups and bands.
A visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral home in Peoria. A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to her church, Unity Point Hospice or to Lutheran Hillside Village. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 27 to May 29, 2019