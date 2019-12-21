|
|
Donna Kaye Dennis
PEORIA - Donna Kaye Dennis, 66, of Peoria passed away at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Aperion Care in Peoria.
She was born on May 29, 1953, in Peoria, the daughter of Donald Deane and Helen Louise Burr Dennis.
Donna is survived by one sister, Shirley Jean (Danny) Dugger of Ratcliff, KY; and seven nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Mark Dennis; and one sister, Carol Brown.
Donna worked at Paradise Casino in East Peoria. She also worked at Gormans.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Dunlap, IL.
There will be no services, per her request. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to The .
To view Donna's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019