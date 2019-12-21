Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Kaye Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Kaye Dennis Obituary
Donna Kaye Dennis
PEORIA - Donna Kaye Dennis, 66, of Peoria passed away at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Aperion Care in Peoria.
She was born on May 29, 1953, in Peoria, the daughter of Donald Deane and Helen Louise Burr Dennis.
Donna is survived by one sister, Shirley Jean (Danny) Dugger of Ratcliff, KY; and seven nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Mark Dennis; and one sister, Carol Brown.
Donna worked at Paradise Casino in East Peoria. She also worked at Gormans.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Dunlap, IL.
There will be no services, per her request. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to The .
To view Donna's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -