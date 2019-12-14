Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Donna Kinzler


1955 - 2019
Donna Kinzler Obituary
Donna Kinzler
PEKIN — Donna Jean Kinzler, 64, of Pekin passed away at 4:10 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her home.
Born April 4, 1955, in Canton to Alvin "Mac" and Winifred (Smear) McIntyre, she married David Kinzler on April 15, 1985, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He died July 10, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one son, Nick Kinzler, on June 9, 2015.
Surviving are one son, Luke (Dona) Kinzler of Green Valley and one brother, David (Charlotte) McIntyre of Pekin.
Donna had worked as a bartender in the area for many years.
She enjoyed bowling, crafting and going to garage sales. She was an encourager to everyone that had dreams.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help offset expenses.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
