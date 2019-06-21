Home

Kibler-Smith Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL 61701
(309) 828-2422
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bloomington Country Club
Donna Knapp Obituary
Donna Knapp
GOODFIELD - Donna L. Knapp, 72, of Goodfield, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Bloomington Country Club from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Tributes will begin at 4:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to offer a tribute is welcome. Memorials may be directed to The ALS Association or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences and memories of Donna may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019
