Donna L. Knapp
GOODFIELD - Donna L. Knapp, 72, of Goodfield passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Bloomington Country Club from 3 to 6 p.m. Tributes will begin at 4:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to offer a tribute is welcome.
Memorials may be directed to The ALS Association or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donna was born on December 22, 1946, in Chicago, a daughter to Robert and Sybil Cummins Nolan. She married Donald Knapp Sr. on November 5, 1967, in Evergreen Park, Illinois.
Surviving are her loving husband of 51 years, Donald Knapp Sr. of Goodfield; children, Kelly Knapp and Donald (Jennifer Dieghan) Knapp Jr.; and grandchildren, Josh Pilat, Charles Knapp, James Knapp and Annie Knapp, all of Bloomington.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Gayle Nelson and Janet Regan.
Donna was born and raised on the south side of Chicago. She graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Physical Education and Business. After graduation, she began her teaching career in Heyworth, where she taught and coached girls track and volleyball. Her career spanned over 34 years.
She was proud of all of her students, but was especially proud to have coached female athletes and contributed to many positive accomplishments by many of them.
Donna loved her family and friends and was loved by all who knew her.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019