Donna Lee Cecil
ELMWOOD - Donna Lee Cecil, 74, of Elmwood passed away at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Elmwood.
Donna was born on March 18, 1946, in Ontario, Oregon, the daughter of Delmar and Jane (Burke) Pierce. She married James R. Cecil at the Maquon United Methodist Church on November 11, 1977. He preceded her in death on November 4, 2015.
Surviving are her four children, Steve Parker of Maquon, Stephanie (Walt) Knox of Maquon, Stacy Dikeman (John Wisniewski) of Hanover Park and Jamie (Geoff) Monari of Elmwood; seven grandchildren, Dustin (Casey) Knox, Shawn (Jenell) Knox, Travis Knox, Kelsey Knox, Justin (Erin) Dikeman, Mathew (Emily) Dikeman and Kailey Monari; seven great-grandchildren, Lilyann, Rune, Linus, Campbell, Kameron, Grace and Kaiden; one brother, Charles (Sandy) Pierce; and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Pierce.
She was also preceded in death by one brother, Bob Pierce; and one sister, Mary Cathryn Pierce.
Donna worked at Butlers in Galesburg, retiring after 30 years. She later worked as a custodian at Maquon United Methodist Church, where she attended since 1967. She served on many committees and was assistant superintendent of Membership Cultivation, Commission on Christian Social Concern, Missions Committee, Stewardship, Commission on Education, Lay Leadership Committee, Youth Council, Ways & Means and Parsonage Committee and she also helped with Bible School. She was currently serving on the Pastor Parish & Memorial Committees.
Donna was past President of the United Methodist Women and was one of the original members of the Older Adult Ministry Team. She served as the director until the program ended. This program involved planning monthly meals, buying groceries, supplies, preparation and serving of the meals, plus clean up. She made arrangements for a nurse to come and take blood pressure for the attendees once a month, prior to the meal. She has served in the kitchen for many other meals, including Mother-Daughter Banquets, funeral dinners, Scenic Drive and plays. She was also an avid Cubs fan who loved spending time and traveling with her family, who brought her much joy.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Maquon Cemetery in Maquon, Illinois. Pastor Scot Shelburne will officiate. Facial coverings and social distancing guidelines will be requested.
Memorial contributions may be made to Maquon United Methodist Church or OSF Hospice.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Donna's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
