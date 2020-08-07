Donna Lee Johnston

BARTONVILLE - Donna Lee Johnston, longtime resident of Ponca City, OK, died on July 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by family, at the age of 78.

Donna was born January 1, 1942 in Betsy, KY to Henry and Marie (Troxell) Barnette. She grew up in Creve Coeur and finished her schooling in East Peoria.

She is survived by her 4 children; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; her sisters, Velda Andrus of Delphi, IN, Bonnie Caughey of Mapleton; and her brother, Mike Barnette of Creve Coeur.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Clarence Barnette of Tremont, Bill Barnette of East Peoria and Jay Barnette of Tremont; and 1 grandson.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life, where all family and friends are welcome to attend, at 1 p.m. August 15 at 4015 S. Lafayette, Bartonville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Transitions Hospice of Peoria.



