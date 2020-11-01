1/1
Donna Lynn Aldrich
1946 - 2020
Donna Lynn Aldrich
MAPLETON ~ Donna Lynn Aldrich, 74, of Mapleton, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home.
Born July 14, 1946 in Honaker, Virginia to Eugene and Virginia (Russ) Ball.
She married the love of her life Fred Daniel "Dan" Aldrich on August 24, 1972 in Ocean Springs Mississippi. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Dawn Adams of Lewisville, Texas, Deborah True Highland Village, Texas; one son, Daniel (Karin) Aldrich of Dublin, Georgia; two brothers; Roger (Krysty) Ball of Knoxville, Tennessee, Thomas (Cathy) Ball of Merritt Island, Florida; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, beloved cats; Biscuit and Aggie Mae.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, James Ball and one grandson, Austin Hart.
Donna worked for Peoria Public School District 150 as a clerk for over 20 years.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and volunteering at the South Side Mission in Peoria. She loved spending time with her family and traveling with her husband. She was licensed airplane pilot and flew all over the United States.
Her memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. No service is planned.
Private Burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Side Mission, 1127 South Laramie, Peoria, Illinois 61605.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
