Donna M. Goehner
MACOMB - Donna M. Goehner, nee Barra, age 78, of Waterloo, IL, formerly of O'Fallon, IL, and Macomb, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Donna received her Ph.D. in higher education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She was Past President of the Illinois Library Association and was Dean of Libraries at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. She loved to read, making her job that much more of a joy. She was a member of the Dean's Council of Western Illinois University and the Rotary Club of Macomb, Illinois. She enjoyed traveling and had a soft spot for animals. Donna was a loving, caring, outgoing woman who formed many wonderful friendships throughout her life, but above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Barra, nee Cseke; and her brother, Robert J. Barra.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, George Goehner; daughter, Michelle (Anthony Kris) Gundlach of Waterloo, IL; and granddaughter, Hannah Gundlach of Waterloo, IL.
Memorials may be made to Belleville Area Humane Society at https://bahspets.org/donate/donate-money; or an animal-related .
Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Don Long officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020