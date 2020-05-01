Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Silber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Mae Silber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Mae Silber Obituary
Donna Mae Silber
EAST PEORIA — Donna Mae Silber, age 86, of East Peoria passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Snyder Village in Metamora.
She was born to Lloyd and Nellie L. (Swanson) McAvoy on June 28, 1933 in Macomb, IL. She married Robert L. Silber in Peoria on October 9, 1954, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by five siblings.
Donna is survived by her children, Roberta (Michael) Gifford of East Peoria and Mary Ann Silber of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Brandon R. Bishop (Nicole Payne) of Bartonville and Christy R. Bishop (April Jones) of Summerville, SC; great-granddaughter, Natalie A. Bishop; and sisters, Mary Lou McAvoy of Peoria and Sandra Hopkins of San Antonio, TX.
Donna worked at OSF St. Francis Medical Center as a Nurse's Aide and provided home care for seniors. She was a friend to everyone and a devoted wife and mother.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Missionary Church, where she was a faithful member, or to Snyder Village.
A private viewing and burial will take place for Donna's immediate family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com, where the service information will be posted when scheduled.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -