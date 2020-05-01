|
Donna Mae Silber
EAST PEORIA — Donna Mae Silber, age 86, of East Peoria passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Snyder Village in Metamora.
She was born to Lloyd and Nellie L. (Swanson) McAvoy on June 28, 1933 in Macomb, IL. She married Robert L. Silber in Peoria on October 9, 1954, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by five siblings.
Donna is survived by her children, Roberta (Michael) Gifford of East Peoria and Mary Ann Silber of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren, Brandon R. Bishop (Nicole Payne) of Bartonville and Christy R. Bishop (April Jones) of Summerville, SC; great-granddaughter, Natalie A. Bishop; and sisters, Mary Lou McAvoy of Peoria and Sandra Hopkins of San Antonio, TX.
Donna worked at OSF St. Francis Medical Center as a Nurse's Aide and provided home care for seniors. She was a friend to everyone and a devoted wife and mother.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Missionary Church, where she was a faithful member, or to Snyder Village.
A private viewing and burial will take place for Donna's immediate family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com, where the service information will be posted when scheduled.
