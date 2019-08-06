|
|
Donna Mallie
METAMORA - Donna L. Mallie, age 87, of Metamora passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at The Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, Illinois.
Donna was born on December 5, 1931, in Spring Valley, IL, a daughter of Edward and Minnie (Chiado) Kuffel. She married William H. Mallie on June 28, 1958, in Spring Valley. He preceded her in death on July 28, 1992, in Metamora, IL.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Donna is survived by four children, Kam (Michael) Blunier of Roanoke, Mary (James) Fagan of Clearwater, FL, Robert E. Mallie of Peoria and Sarah (Roger) Gerichs of Metamora; two grandchildren, Adam (Katie) Blunier and Garret (Whitney) Blunier; two great-grandchildren, William and Annie Blunier; one sister, Sharon (George) Zibert of Spring Valley; one niece; and one nephew.
Donna was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. She graduated from Saint Francis College of Nursing in 1952 as a registered nurse and retired from Saint Francis Medical Center in January of 2000. Donna also volunteered at Saint Francis Medical Center for many years after retirement. Most of all, Donna enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to read and she and her husband were avid Chicago Cub fans.
A private family memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke or Susan G. Komen.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019