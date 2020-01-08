|
|
Donna Miller
PEORIA - Donna Miller, 77, of Peoria passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Donna was born on January 2, 1943, in Peoria, the daughter of Ronald and Cassie (Yoches) Harding. She married, and is survived by, the love of her life, Roger Miller Sr., on October 30, 1965.
Also surviving are three sons, one daughter and their spouses: Roger Jr. and Pam Miller of Washington, Chris and Joel Miller-Klunke of Dunlap, Andy and Suzanne Miller of Peoria, Ann and Jason Lambert of Baton Rouge, LA; eight grandchildren who loved their Nonnie: Sarah, Taylor, Tate, Piper, Parker, Dalton, Ian and Cassie; one great-grandson, Luke; one brother, Ron (Toine) Harding of Kingsland, TX; and an enormous extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marianne Haines.
Donna was a graduate of The Academy of Our Lady in Peoria. As her children grew up, she became the first face you would see at the reception desk of Bergan High School and Peoria Notre Dame until her retirement in 2000. She treated every student like her own and enjoyed bumping into them after they graduated. The feelings were mutual, as everyone loved Donna.
Donna loved spending time with her family, especially Sunday night dinners, Friday nights out with her husband and their friend group, and large family Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve celebrations with the greatest family one could know. Her laugh and smile were contagious. She never knew a stranger and was loved by all.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the home of Chris and Joel, 11702 N. Strathmoore Court, Dunlap IL 61525. All who knew Donna or her family are welcome.
The family would like to thank the staff at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their wonderful care for Donna. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate in Donna's memory.
