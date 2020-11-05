Donna Neal
ELMWOOD - Donna K. Neal, of Elmwood, passed away at 1:53 p.m., on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Courtyard Estates in Farmington.
She was born June 20, 1949, in Peoria, to Robert and Mary (Foster) Murphy. She married Steven Neal on August 15, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church in Elmwood. He survives.
She is also survived by one son, David (Michelle Rickard) Neal of Elmwood; one daughter, Susan (Chris) Gibbs of Trivoli; one brother, Robert (Kathleen Kelly) Murphy; one sister, Una (Ken) Hartman; and six grandchildren, Jacob, Molly, Josie, Ava, Gracie, and Jonny.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Catherine Lee Neal.
Donna first taught at Elmwood Junior High School for one year. She later continued her career as a Home-Ec teacher, for over 30 years, working at Yates City High School and Farmington High School. After her retirement, she taught sewing and quilting classes at Galesburg Sewing Center.
A private family viewing will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Cremation rites will then be accorded with a private graveside service held at a later date at Elmwood Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.