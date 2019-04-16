|
Donna Novak
MORTON - Donna J. Novak, 91, of Morton passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Villas of Holly Brook – Reflections in Morton.
Donna was born on December 16, 1927, in Morton, to George W. and Mary H. (Hoffer) Miller. She married John F. Novak on May 9, 1970, in Morton. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2013.
She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Robert F., George C., Elwin J. and Edgar J. Miller; and two sisters-in-law.
Surviving are two sisters-in-law, Linda Miller and Dorothy Miller, both of Morton; and several nieces and nephews.
Donna was a bookkeeper for Batchelder Company in Peoria for 30 years, retiring in 1978. After retirement, she worked as a realtor in Florida.
She was a member of a pinochle club and enjoyed spending time with her pet cat, Simba. She also enjoyed her realty business in Florida.
Donna was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with Msgr. Gerald T. Ward officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Burial of cremated remains will be in the Roberts Cemetery in Morton at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, We Care Inc. or a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019