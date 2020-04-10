|
|
Donna Osborn
WASHINGTON - Donna R. Osborn, 87, of Washington passed away at Reflections Memory Care in Washington on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 2:30am.
She was born on December 24, 1932 in Washington the daughter of Edward and Ella Blumenshine Wissel. She married Wayne Osborn on July 1, 1949 in Roanoke, IL.
Surviving are her husband, two daughters, Lori (Jeff) Hausen of Schaumburg, IL and Kimberly Kingsland of Washington. Also surviving are five grandchildren Dustin Bisio, Ryan Spinelli, Tyler Fuchs, Jacob Kingsland and Allyna Kingsland. Further surviving are her sister Sandra. One son Michael Wayne Osborn and one sister Betty Mickens preceded her in death.
She was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington. The family wishes to thank the staff of Reflections Memory Care for their compassion and kindness shown to Donna and the entire Osborn family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A time to celebrate her life will be scheduled for a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020