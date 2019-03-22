|
|
Donna Quinlan
PEORIA -- Donna Jean Quinlan, 75, of Peoria passed away at 8:30 am Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 29, 1943 in Peoria the daughter of George and Frances Combis Marksity. She married Thomas Wayne Quinlan in August of 1961.
Donna is survived by one daughter, Geri Pollitt of Peoria; four grandchildren, Joshua Cox of Morton, Cole Pollitt of Glasford, Callie (Bo) Grandy of Mapleton, and Cameron Pollitt of Peoria; three great-grandchildren, Payton, Tucker, and Taytum; two sisters, Denise (Joe) Claiborne of Chillicothe, and Darlene (Mike) Bach of Florida; one sister-in-law, Karen Marksity of Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, John and Sam Marksity.
Donna was a production worker at Bemis Bag until her retirement in 2005.
She was a member of the Elks Lodge in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Midwest Affiliate.
To view Donna's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019