|
|
Donna Rahn
KICKAPOO - Donna M. Rahn, 86, of Kickapoo died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Donna was born in Peoria County on May 2, 1934, to John and Genevieve (Maher) Clark. She married Leo J. Rahn on October 6, 1953, in Brimfield. They were married for almost 60 years. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2013, in Kickapoo.
Surviving are her children, Linda (Randy) Siegel of Kickapoo, Joseph (Cindy) Rahn of Yates City, Sharon (Dale) Lynn of Chillicothe, Julie (John) Wieland of Brimfield and Connie (Steve) Schindler of Laura; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, David Clark of Washington; and two sisters, Jeanne Challacombe and Susie Clark of Brimfield.
She was also preceded by her sons, James and Charles; and sisters, Dora Struck and Judy Steimle.
Donna assisted her husband in farming and last worked at Pearl Insurance Company.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo, where she served in many capacities, including the Altar and Rosary Society.
She was involved with the Brimfield Historical Society, the WW Club and Red Hatters.
Donna was a humble, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to many. The love of the Lord and the fruit of the Spirit were evident in her life.
She enjoyed music and the wildlife she viewed from her home and was a talented artist.
Her family would like to especially thank her granddaughter, Sarah, who provided loving care over the last year for Donna in her home, and Helping Hands Hospice nurses, Mary and Ashley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or St. Mary's Parish of Kickapoo.
The Rev. Joseph Dondanville will officiate a private graveside service at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Tributes and condolences may be submitted at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2020