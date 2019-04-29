|
|
Donna Raymer
LONDON MILLS - Donna Louise Ray Raymer, age 92, of Newton, NC, formerly of London Mills, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, NC.
Born February 18, 1927, in London Mills, IL, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo Ray and Ula McLouth Ray.
Donna had worked as an administrative assistant for various organizations and was known for her outgoing and friendly personality. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover, NC, where she was also a member of the Norman Fisher Sunday school class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel F. Raymer; sisters, Wilma Roffey and Violet Apple; and brothers, Lee Ray, John Ray and Alonzo Ray Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela D. Koschnitzke and husband, Karl, of Sherrills Ford, NC, and Rhonda Cutter of Conover, NC; grandchildren, Karl Koschnitzke IV, Kurt Koschnitzke and Heidi Cristialdi; great-grandchildren, Max, Mara, Lynn, Bella, Lillian and Mia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Elmwood Township Cemetery in Elmwood, IL.
Condolences may be sent to the Raymer family at www.drumfh-conover.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 440 7th Street Pl. SW, Conover, NC, 28613.
The Raymer family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019