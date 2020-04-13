|
Donna Schmidt
WEST PEORIA - Donna Jean Schmidt, 82, of West Peoria, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020 at 9:44 PM surrounded by her family.
Born on September 27, 1937, in Peoria, she was the daughter of Arthur and Isabelle (Fisher) Adams. She married the love of her life Ronald "Mouse" Schmidt in Peoria on June 4, 1983. Donna was preceded in death by both of her parents, son Fred Socall, and granddaughter-In-law Brooke Joseph.
She is survived by her husband Ron, children: Caroline Socall of Mapleton, Arthur Socall of Dallas, TX, Deborah (Bruce Heman) Lahood of Metamora, Lynnette (James) Wennmacher of Peoria, Denise Socall of West Peoria, Elizabeth (Jimmy) La Grenade of Wiley, TX; as well as 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Donna enjoyed the memories she made working at Jimmy's Bar for over 31 years. Donna was proud of many things in her life but she was by far most proud of the family that her and Ron had created over the years. She was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church. Through the years Donna had become quite the sports fan. She was an avid bowler and loved cheering for her L.A. Dodgers. She enjoyed her time on the Peoria Women's Bowling Association for over 20 years, being inducted into the Peoria Bowling Hall of Fame, and was proud to also belong to the Women of the Moose Club. Donna's memory will forever be cherished.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial service at Christ Lutheran Church will be at a later date with a reception following.
Memorials in Donna's honor may be made to the Military Order of Purple Heart Chapter #175 at 509 E McClure Peoria, IL 61603 or Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020