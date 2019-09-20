|
Donna Sue Hawton
PEORIA - Donna Sue Hawton, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Legacy House of Ocala, FL, from complications of pancreatic cancer.
She was born on January 4, 1951, in Peoria, IL.
Donna is survived by her children, Paula Olson, Chris (Kenneth) Sanders, Marci Slusher and Mary Wage; her sister, Helen Caldwell; and 14 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene (Blackie) Caldwell and Mary Caldwell; and her brother, Ralph Caldwell.
She moved to the state of Florida back in 2005. Donna worked in home health care and received a phlebotomy certificate in December of 2016. She was also an Independent Herbalife Distributor for over 19 years. She had a passion for plants, indoor and outdoor, and her beloved dogs, Teddy and Bella. She was known for her warn smile, caring spirit and her love for Jesus. Donna attended Riverland Baptist Church in Dunnellon, FL, for the last 6 years.
A visitation for Donna will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary. A graveside service will directly follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a local animal shelter.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019