|
|
Donney McEldowney
ROANOKE - Donney Lee McEldowney, 45, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on October 11, 1974, in Peoria, IL, to John and Brenda Coran McEldowney.
He is survived by his father, John McEldowney of Roanoke; his mother, Brenda of Pekin; his sister, Dana Hudnall of Roanoke; his maternal grandmother, Phyllis McEldowney; his uncle, William McEldowney, with whom he resided in Roanoke; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and his maternal grandparents.
Donney was always a hard worker, working for Aeschleman Fur Farm in Roanoke, Roanoke Concrete and Charles Rivers Laboratories in Roanoke, where he was currently working as manager of the clean up crews.
Donney loved sports and enjoyed growing up in Roanoke, playing in the RBRA baseball and basketball programs. He also enjoyed fishing, softball and bowling.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Fr. Eugene Radosevich will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roanoke Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to help assist them with expenses.
Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020