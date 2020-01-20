Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donney McEldowney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donney McEldowney


1974 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donney McEldowney Obituary
Donney McEldowney
ROANOKE - Donney Lee McEldowney, 45, of Roanoke, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on October 11, 1974, in Peoria, IL, to John and Brenda Coran McEldowney.
He is survived by his father, John McEldowney of Roanoke; his mother, Brenda of Pekin; his sister, Dana Hudnall of Roanoke; his maternal grandmother, Phyllis McEldowney; his uncle, William McEldowney, with whom he resided in Roanoke; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and his maternal grandparents.
Donney was always a hard worker, working for Aeschleman Fur Farm in Roanoke, Roanoke Concrete and Charles Rivers Laboratories in Roanoke, where he was currently working as manager of the clean up crews.
Donney loved sports and enjoyed growing up in Roanoke, playing in the RBRA baseball and basketball programs. He also enjoyed fishing, softball and bowling.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Fr. Eugene Radosevich will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roanoke Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to help assist them with expenses.
Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -