Donnie "Dode" Severns
MASON CITY - Donnie "Dode" Severns, 59, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Mason City, Illinois.
He was born on August 21, 1960, in Peoria, Illinois. He was an avid sports fan. He loved his Green Bay Packers, New York Mets and Illini basketball.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Monika Severns; daughter, Nicole Severns; son, Justin Severns (Trisha); and grandchildren, Quincy, Natalie and Anamarie Severns. Also surviving are his stepfather, Carrol Probasco; and siblings, John (Dawn) Severns, Richard (Linda) Taylor, Lynn (Chris) Colvin, Renee Taylor and Steve (Dawn) Probasco. He is also leaving behind many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Patricia Probasco; father, Eldon Severns; and father-in-law, Glen Thomas.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2020