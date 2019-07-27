|
|
Dora "Dorie" Struck
BRIMFIELD - Dora "Dorie" Struck, 78, of Huntley, formerly of Brimfield, died peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Dream Home Orphanage.
Dora was born on May 28, 1941, in Brimfield, Illinois, the daughter of John and Genevieve Clark. On November 7, 1964, she married Gregory J. Struck.
Dorie worked for United Airlines, and later for Sears. Dorie was devoted to praying the rosary daily and attending daily Mass. She was also a firm believer in Divine Mercy. She enjoyed nature walks, gardening and reading. Her greatest joys were here children and grandchildren. Dorie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Grant, Amy (Dennis) Eggers and Steven (Erin) Struck; her grandchildren, Grace, James, Katelyn, Megan, William, Jack, Simon and Emmett; her sisters, Donna Rahn, Jeanne Challcomb and Susie Clark; her brother, David (Linda) Clark; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorie was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory; and sister, Judy.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772. Online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 27 to July 29, 2019