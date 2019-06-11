|
Dorah Mae Blew
CHILLICOTHE - Dorah Mae Blew, age 100, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Dorah was born on August 21, 1918, in Keytesville, MO, to Luther Madison and May Jane (Rogers) Jackson. She married Homer G. Blew on June 9, 1934, in Macon, MO. He preceded her in death in March of 1974.
Also preceding her in death were her son, Tony Blew; her parents; one brother; and three sisters.
Surviving are her children, Jerry (Lee) Blew of Bolingbrook, IL, Janet Blew Culbertson of Chillicothe, IL, and Nancy Blew (Tony Blew, deceased) of Chillicothe, IL; eight grandchildren, Jean (Tony) Sproles of Melbourne, FL, Joy (Richard) Yanni of St. Charles, IL, Jerrold (Cynthia) Blew of Plainfield, IL, Janice Blew of Aurora, IL, Toni Jo (Will) Smith of Chillicothe, IL, Tim (Kathleen) Culbertson of Chillicothe, IL, Ann (Karl) Belter of Chillicothe, IL, and Greg Blew of Valley Village, CA; 14 great-grandchildren, Matthew (Courtney) Jonas, Sarah (Bobby) Shoemaker, Tim Culbertson Jr., Marc Yanni, Austin (Tiffany) Sproles, Tyler Ingham, Andy Culbertson, Joe Culbertson, Joel Belter, Taylor Blew, Jordan Blew, Neil Belter, Peyton Blew and Paul Belter; and one great-great-granddaughter, Evelyn Shoemaker.
Dorah managed the cafeteria for IVC High School for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was always going to their activities. She was also a proud IVC fan and enjoyed going to the school games and activities. She loved fishing, needlework and baking. Although she will be missed, she's gone fishin' with Tony.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. A private family graveside will follow visitation at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
