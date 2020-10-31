1/
Dorene Merritt
1925 - 2020
PEORIA -- Dorene Marie Merritt, 95, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away at Proctor Home in Peoria on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
She was born February 14, 1925, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Sherman and Martha Shullaw. She was preceded in death by one sister, Gladys Gloria Raya.
She is survived by one son, Rick Merritt (Murphy, NC), and twin daughters Connie Pilkington (Portland, OR) and Susan Moynihan (Owens Cross Road, AL)
Mrs. Merritt graduated from Peoria High School in 1943 and attended part time at Bradley University and ICC. She retired from Caterpillar in 1980 and spent a few years traveling and then working part-time at Catholic Social Services.
She loved her three children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling, golf, and watching professional golf on TV.
Memorials made be made to First United Methodist Church 116 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, IL 61603.
Cremation will be accorded, with a private service to be held at a future date.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
