Dorion C. Taylor
PEORIA - Dorion Clayton Taylor "D.T.," 37, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Dorion was born on December 28, 1981, in Peoria, IL, to James E. Taylor and Nerissa G. Reddick.
Dorion was a graduate of Roosevelt Magnet School and Manual High School and attended Joliet Junior College in Joliet, IL.
Dorion loved football and basketball. His favorite teams were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Portland Trail Blazers. He loved to barbecue on the grill and laugh at funny things that were on his phone or on television.
Dorion leaves to cherish his mother, Nerissa Reddick; five brothers, Lee Reddick, James L. Taylor, Alsun and Darius, all of Peoria, and Timothy of Georgia; two sisters, Charmin Taylor and Yokisha Taylor, both of Peoria; his fiancé, LaTricia Brooks; step-children, Quantrail Scott, LaShae Scott, Jaylen Mathews and Jarvis Mathews; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dorion was preceded in death by his father, James Taylor; maternal grandparents, Robert and Dorothea Reddick; and paternal grandparents, Pastor Omie and Bessie Taylor.
The family would like to thank OSF St. Francis Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church at 11 a.m., with visitation services commencing two hours prior at 9 a.m. Pastor Samuel Duren will officiate. Repast to follow. Cremation rites have been accorded.
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019