Doris A. Hawksworth
PEORIA - Doris A. Hawksworth, age 88, of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:38 p.m. at Unity Point Proctor in Peoria.
She was born July 15, 1932 in Peoria to Richard and Stella (Gerretsen) Murphy. She married John "Jack" Hawksworth on Nov. 23, 1950 in Peoria. He passed away Dec. 23, 2014 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include four children: John (Cathy) Hawksworth of Winchester, TN, Vicki (Robert) Miller of Washington, IL, Dale (Chris) Hawksworth of Dunlap, Jeannie (Dennis) Campbell of Plainfield, IN, 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Bill (Alberta) Murphy of Peoria, Mike (Rosemary) Murphy of Hanna City, one sister, Gloria (Roy) Keith of Trivoli, and her close companion, Lou Pakula of Peoria.
Doris first was a waitress and hostess at Hunts Family Restaurant in West Peoria for 20 years then worked at Dixon's Fish Market for close to ten years.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel I Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, or the American Cancer Society
.
