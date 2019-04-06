|
Doris Ann Hilbert
MORTON - Doris Ann Hilbert, 88, of Morton passed peacefully from this earthly life into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born on November 18, 1930, in Warren, MO, to Raymond and Helen (Brower) Burditt. She married Carl Robert Hilbert on August 12, 1950, in Monroe City, MO.
Surviving are her husband, Carl of Morton; two daughters, Linda Jean Hilbert of Morton and Rebecca Ann (Peter) Grant of Dallas, GA; two grandchildren, Colin Grant of Marietta, GA, and Fiona Grant of Atlanta, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Rheyma Carroll.
Doris was a graduate of Monroe City High School in 1949 and worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Missouri, before working for Sears in East Peoria for 20 years. She loved caring for her home and family. Doris enjoyed sewing, baking and traveling. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church and FTF Sunday School class, and in her younger years worked in the Toddler Nursery for many years.
A funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. The Rev. John Hopwood will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace Presbyterian Church Television Ministry.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019