Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Ann Hilbert


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Ann Hilbert Obituary
Doris Ann Hilbert
MORTON - Doris Ann Hilbert, 88, of Morton passed peacefully from this earthly life into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born on November 18, 1930, in Warren, MO, to Raymond and Helen (Brower) Burditt. She married Carl Robert Hilbert on August 12, 1950, in Monroe City, MO.
Surviving are her husband, Carl of Morton; two daughters, Linda Jean Hilbert of Morton and Rebecca Ann (Peter) Grant of Dallas, GA; two grandchildren, Colin Grant of Marietta, GA, and Fiona Grant of Atlanta, GA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Rheyma Carroll.
Doris was a graduate of Monroe City High School in 1949 and worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Missouri, before working for Sears in East Peoria for 20 years. She loved caring for her home and family. Doris enjoyed sewing, baking and traveling. She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church and FTF Sunday School class, and in her younger years worked in the Toddler Nursery for many years.
A funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. The Rev. John Hopwood will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grace Presbyterian Church Television Ministry.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now