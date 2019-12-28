Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Davis


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Davis Obituary
Doris Davis
EAST PEORIA - Doris F. Davis, age 89, of East Peoria passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 8:06 a.m. at Pekin Manor.
She was born on June 18, 1930, in East Prairie, MO, to Doss and Vera (Hanor) Baker. She married James Davis on July 28, 1950, in East Peoria. He passed away on Dec. 28, 2008, in East Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law, Clyde Emerson and Ken Bogard.
Survivors include one son, Philip (Babette) Davis of East Peoria; one brother, Ralph (Vicki) Baker of Grants Pass, OR; two sisters, JoAnne Emerson of Ft. Myers, FL, and Sue Bogard of Cabot, AR; and several nieces and nephews.
Doris worked at Woolworths, and then Caterpillar, until the birth of her son. She was a member of Bayview Baptist Church and was a devout Christian who loved the Lord. She played the organ for many years at Averyville Baptist and Bayview Baptist Church.
Private graveside services will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Bayview Baptist Church.
You may view Doris's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -