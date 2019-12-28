|
Doris Davis
EAST PEORIA - Doris F. Davis, age 89, of East Peoria passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 8:06 a.m. at Pekin Manor.
She was born on June 18, 1930, in East Prairie, MO, to Doss and Vera (Hanor) Baker. She married James Davis on July 28, 1950, in East Peoria. He passed away on Dec. 28, 2008, in East Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law, Clyde Emerson and Ken Bogard.
Survivors include one son, Philip (Babette) Davis of East Peoria; one brother, Ralph (Vicki) Baker of Grants Pass, OR; two sisters, JoAnne Emerson of Ft. Myers, FL, and Sue Bogard of Cabot, AR; and several nieces and nephews.
Doris worked at Woolworths, and then Caterpillar, until the birth of her son. She was a member of Bayview Baptist Church and was a devout Christian who loved the Lord. She played the organ for many years at Averyville Baptist and Bayview Baptist Church.
Private graveside services will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Bayview Baptist Church.
You may view Doris's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019