Doris DeTrempe
WASHBURN - Doris J. DeTrempe, 95 Minocqua, WI died September 26th in Minocqua, WI. Born July 24, 1925 in Paterson, NJ daughter of Amadeo and Angeline Venturini. Doris was a devoted mother and grandmother. Whenever the grandchildren would come by she would turn her home into a playground for them. She loved music, always singing and dancing along. She loved spending time outside tending her roses and yard for all to enjoy.
Doris is survived by her children Robert (Vickie) Beschorner, Dianna Anderson and Linda (Keith) Chantry and by 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren and by her beloved pet, Charlie.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Leo DeTrempe and former husband Clifford Beschorner and her 2 beloved pets Rocky and Alfie.
Funeral services took place with interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
