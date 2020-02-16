Home

Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:30 PM
Lutheran Cemetery
Doris Dikeman


1923 - 2020
Doris Dikeman Obituary
Doris Dikeman
PEORIA - Doris Dikeman of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the age of 96.
Born April 15, 1923, in Peoria to the late George and Clara Geier Hansen, Doris served in World War II as a Medical Tech, and earned the World War II Victory Medal for her service to her country. She was retired from Clean Towel Service and was a member of American Legion Post #2.
Doris was married to the late James Dikeman on December 23, 1964. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1991, in Peoria.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Yetton; and sister, Georgia Long.
She is survived by her sons, George (Brenda), Robert (Faye) and Dana (Gwen) Yetton; 14 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation has been accorded. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials in Doris' honor may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
