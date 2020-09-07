1/1
Doris E. Mularoni
PEORIA -- Doris "Dee" Elizabeth Mularoni, age 94, passed away August 1st, 2020, at Richard L. Owens Hospice Care Center in Peoria Illinois.
Doris was born on September 16, 1925, in Richmond, Indiana, daughter of Alfred and Lula Mae (Ranger) Waninger. She married William (Ski) Pryczynski on April 26, 1947 and together they had four daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband who passed in 1965, her second husband, Laurence (Larry) Mularoni, who passed in 1997, two sisters, Dorothy Boerckel and Esther Emert, and one grandson, Anthony Bernardini. She is survived by two sisters, Jeanne Lang of Peoria Heights, Illinois, Patricia Winchester of Newburgh, Indiana, her daughters, Carol Munge of Pekin, Illinois, Janet (Tom) Bernardini of Ormond Beach, Florida, Susan (Kevin) Moran of Williamston, Michigan, and Teresa Hercules of Chesterfield Missouri, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Doris was strong in her faith and a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She volunteered at the St. Francis Hospital gift shop, served on the Board of the Women's Auxiliary of St. Francis Hospital and on the Knights of Columbus board.
Dee loved golf. She proudly achieved a hole in one at the Arrowhead Golf Club in 1992. She also loved playing bridge and helped found a local Red Hat Society chapter.
Doris will be dearly missed. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the kind and compassionate staff at Heddington Oaks, Cornerstone Rehabilitation Healthcare, and the Richard L. Owens Hospice, of Peoria Illinois.
Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mark's Church in Peoria. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate. Burial will be at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Peoria immediately following.
Memorial donations can be made in Doris' name to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice of Peoria.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at www.wrightandsalmon.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
