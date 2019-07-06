|
Doris Elizabeth Baumgartner Harney
PEORIA - Doris Elizabeth Baumgartner Harney, 96, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her daughter's home in Raleigh, NC, on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Born on April 4, 1923, in Loraine, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Charles Otto Baumgartner and Nellie Rae Tucker Baumgartner, and wife of the late William Walter Harney.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Bill) Jackson of Arizona, Steven Harney, John Robert (Suzanne) Harney of Florida, Richard (Betsy) Harney of Illinois, Martha (Allen) Hayes of North Carolina and Karen Harney of Illinois. She is also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and twelve nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Note in the Pocket, 5100 Lacy Ave, Raleigh, NC 27609; or the .
Family will receive friends at the home of Martha and Allen Hayes in Raleigh, NC, on Wednesday, July 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. Services and interment in Peoria, Illinois, are to be arranged for later this summer.
A full tribute, online guestbook and updated arrangements available at www.MitchellatRMP.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 6 to July 8, 2019