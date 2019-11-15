Home

Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Doris I. Case


1934 - 2019
Doris I. Case Obituary
Doris I. Case
Peoria – Doris Ilene Case, 85, of Peoria, formerly of Lewistown, passed away on Friday, November 9, 2019 at 9:46 p.m. at her home.
She was born on September 28, 1934 in Lewistown to Hiram R. and Bertha (Hendee) Malott. She married Kenneth Howerter. She later married James E. Case on April 15, 1992 in Las Vegas, NV. He survives, along with three children, Cindy (Brian) Kumer of Peoria, Kenna (Melvin) Swearingen of Lewistown, and Kevin (Lisa) Howerter of Sylvania, OH; one step-son, James (Jill) Case of Chillicothe; 10 grandchildren, Matt (Megan) Bainter of Chillicothe, Chris (Heather) Swearingen and Chad (Stephanie) Swearingen both of Lewistown, Aaron and Andrew Howerter both of New York, and Amelia Howerter of Sylvania, OH; three step-grandsons, Steven, Christopher, and Kyle Case all of Toluca; nine great-grandchildren, Taylor Bainter of Peoria, Lanie and Madison Swearingen both of Lewistown, Alivia, Drew, and Addison Bainter all of Chillicothe, Royal, Chloe, and Sakota Swearingen all of Lewistown; two brothers, Clyde (Kay) Malott and John (Millie) Malott both of Lewistown. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ruby Gobel and Marge Wilson; granddaughter, Michelle Bainter; and brother, Harold Malott.
Doris worked as the resident manager for Woods and Meadows Apartments in Peoria from 1982 to 1997.
Service will be private. Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to South Side Mission in Peoria.
Condolences may be left for Doris's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
