Doris I. Webster
MORTON - Doris I. Webster, age 84 of Morton and formerly of East Peoria, passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
She was born to Clarence and Lola (Baker) Gillespie, Sr. on November 17, 1935 in Mulberry Grove, IL. She married Tommy Webster Sr. on May 17, 1957 in Decatur and he preceded her in death on January 23, 2001.
Doris is survived by her children Patricia (Larry) Crawford of East Peoria, Danny Webster of Peoria, Debra (Lyle) Cruse of Morton, and Tommy (Karen) Webster Jr. of Peoria; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; half-sisters, Clara, Susan, Karen, Cindy, and Janice; half-brother, Clarence T. Gillespie Jr.; step-brother Arthur; and step-sister Minnie.
She was preceded in death by five siblings.
Doris was a proud military wife and a dedicated mother. She enjoyed making wedding flower arrangements for family and friends. She was an election judge and volunteered at Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Her greatest joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she loved being a grandma. Doris was loved by everyone she crossed paths with.
Funeral services will be private, and burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
.