Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Doris Callais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris J. Callais


1953 - 2019
Doris J. Callais Obituary
Doris J. Callais
EAST PEORIA - Doris J. Callais, 66, of East Peoria passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Fondulac Rehabilitation and Health Care in East Peoria.
She was born on February 3, 1953, in Peoria, IL, to George and Geraldine (Leonhart) Callais.
Survivors include her siblings, Betty Callais of Peoria, IL, Les (Nancy) Callais of Edelstein, IL, and Louise (Tim) Nevitt of Chillicothe, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clifford Callais; and sister, Ruth Bundren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. The Rev. Kim Dancey will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services. Burial will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
