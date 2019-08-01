|
|
Doris J. Callais
EAST PEORIA - Doris J. Callais, 66, of East Peoria passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Fondulac Rehabilitation and Health Care in East Peoria.
She was born on February 3, 1953, in Peoria, IL, to George and Geraldine (Leonhart) Callais.
Survivors include her siblings, Betty Callais of Peoria, IL, Les (Nancy) Callais of Edelstein, IL, and Louise (Tim) Nevitt of Chillicothe, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clifford Callais; and sister, Ruth Bundren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. The Rev. Kim Dancey will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services. Burial will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019