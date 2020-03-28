|
Doris J. Murphy
EDWARDS - Doris J. Murphy, age 81, of Edwards passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria.
She was born on July 12, 1938, in Peoria, the daughter of Carl R. and Reaka S. (Peters) Schmitt. She married John T. (Jack) Murphy on August 30, 1958, at St. Mary's Church in Kickapoo. He passed away on May 27, 2018.
Doris is survived by four children, Debra (Terry) Painter of Galesburg, Rhonda (Scott) Searle of Brimfield, Laurie (Tim) Fehl of Edwards and John (Diana) Murphy Jr. of Morton; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry (Jane) Schmitt; and sister-in-law, Carol Schmitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert C. Schmitt; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Doris worked at numerous home improvement stores, specializing in paint and wall paper. She retired in 1998. Jack and Doris enjoyed retirement by taking many trips in their motor home and an occasional fishing trip with Doris, when he was feeling extra patient. She was involved in many activities for St. Mary's Parish in Kickapoo. Doris "Grandma Do" enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren, having dress up days, creek day and art days. Doris was also a loving mother and wife who enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed taking art class for oil painting and spending time with her friends in the red hat club.
The family would like to give special thanks for the daily care Doris had received over the years at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Unit. We would also like to thank the Harbor Light Hospice Staff for the tremendous care they gave since joining the family in September. They also would like to thank the many friends and family who have visited and nurtured her.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2019, at St. Patrick Cemetery in Kickapoo. Fr. Joseph Dondanville will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 612 West Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614; or St. Mary's Parish of Kickapoo, 9910 West Knox St., Edwards, IL 61528.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020