1933 - 2019
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Doris J. Schneider, 86, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor at 11:56 a.m.
She was born in East St. Louis, IL, on March 24, 1933, to Irvin and Mary (Gulley) Qualls Faubel. Doris married Theodore Schneider on April 11, 1953, and he preceded her in death on November 23, 2009.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Dan) Westrope of Woodstock, GA; her sons, David (Laurie) Schneider, Tony Schneider and Todd (Rose) Schneider, all of Peoria; grandchildren, Ted (Meaghan) Kelch of Woodstock, GA, Lizzy Westrope and fiancé, Alex Bara, of Chicago, Julie (John) Hobbick and triplets, Jon Schneider, James Schneider and Jacob Schneider, all of Peoria; great-grandchildren, Maggie and Faith Kelch and Charlotte Hobbick; sisters-in-law, Marcella Qualls, Laverne Miller and Marietta (Bernie) Gilles; and many nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; stepdad, Clarence Faubel; brothers, Clyde (Marie) Qualls, Ronald (Gay) Qualls and Charles Qualls; sister, Nina (Glenn) Ross; brother-in-law, Herman Miller; and step-brother, Ray (Diane) Faubel.
Doris graduated from Woodruff High School and worked many years at Illinois Bell before having her children. Doris enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinal baseball, boating with her friends, her Woodruff alumni lunches and her dog. She attended Grace Presbyterian Church for many years and, later, Faith Evangelical Free Church, where she was a faithful volunteer for Bible School and helped serve communion.
A memorial service for Doris will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to South Side Mission, 1127 South Laramie Street, Peoria, IL 61605.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
