Doris Jean Hoerdeman
PEORIA - Doris Jean Hoerdeman, 88, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her apartment at Lutheran Hillside Village.
She was born on July 8, 1931, in East Peoria to Robert and Pearl (Thrush) Van Pelt. She married Hugo C. Hoerdeman on November 28, 1953, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Jeffrey (Annette) Hoerdeman of Peoria, Jennifer (Dr. James) Kenny of Peoria, Hugo "Rocky" (Darrelyn) Hoerdeman of Anchorage, AK, and Margaret (Christopher) Anderson of Naperville; Nineteen grandchildren; and thirty-five great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by two brothers.
Doris worked most of her life in the nursing field, graduating from the St. Francis School of Nursing, and then earning two masters degrees from Sangamon State and Bradley University. She also taught at the Methodist School of Nursing.
Doris's faith, husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were first and foremost in her life. She also looked forward to visits with her friends and loved her weekly date out for shopping or lunch at a local restaurant. In her leisure time, she enjoyed opera, golf and tennis and was an avid reader.
A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, with Fr. Patrick Henehan officiating. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of ashes will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019