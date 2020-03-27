|
|
Doris Jean Huffman
PEORIA -- Mrs. Doris Jean (Rager) Huffman, of Peoria, IL. passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the age of 89. A wonderful Mother and person, 'Miss Doris' will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Doris was born to parents Ora and Ruth Rager on September 17, 1930, in Peoria, IL. She grew up as the second of four and graduated in the Woodruff High School class of 1948. Doris worked in the office at Rossetter Ford after high school. She was involved in various civic functions over the years.
Doris married Raymond Huffman in 1952, and the couple had three children. The family lived in Morton, IL; Oswego, IL; Bettendorf IA; and then returned to Peoria in 1987. They also made a winter home in Sun City West, AZ.
Doris was a 60+year member of Sweet Adelines International, and sang a beautiful bass in choruses and quartets throughout her lifetime. She served as president of the Belles of Harmony Chapter in Peoria, IL, and earned a gold medal singing with the Scottsdale Chapter in Scottsdale, AZ.
Doris is survived by her sons Michael Huffman and James Huffman; her daughter Jana Gutenson; her three brothers Charles, Donald, and Kenneth Rager; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Huffman, and her parents, Ora and Ruth.
Visitation and Services will be held at The Wilton Mortuary, Peoria (pending).
Donations can be made in her name to The or;
The Donald E. Rager, MD Clinical Skills Laboratory; UIC at:
https://peoria.medicine.uic.edu/giving/funds/
or; Sweet Adelines Young Singers Foundation at:
https://sweetadelines.com/about/gifts-and-giving/young-singers-foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020