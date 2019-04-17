|
Doris Jorgenson
BARTONVILLE - Doris E. Jorgenson, 82, of Marseilles, formerly of Bartonville, IL, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Ottawa Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Walker officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to services, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park.
Doris was born on December 31, 1936, in Salem, KY, to Bertrand P. and Edith (Lillie) Wells. She married James Jorgenson on January 24, 1959, in Peoria. He passed away on July 19, 1987.
Doris was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church. She loved eating candy and going to card parties.
She is survived by two sons, Jay Jorgenson of Reno, Nevada, and Al (Dani) Jorgenson of Marseilles; six grandchildren, Joe (Anna) Jorgenson, Eddie (Jessica) Panko, Joshua (Allie) Jorgenson, Sydney Jorgenson, Brennen (Morgan) Jorgenson and Jimmy Jorgenson; three great-grandchildren, Joe, Mario and Leif; one brother, Joe (Louise) Wells; and one sister, Sheila (Boyd) Kilpatrick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister, Donna Pauli.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019