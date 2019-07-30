Home

PEORIA - Doris Eileen Harris Kamrowski, 86, formerly of Peoria, IL, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her residence in Peoria, AZ.
She is survived by her two children, Michael Kelly (Bill Breuer) and Crystal (Calvin) Swiers; sister, Donna Hardin Norman; and sister-in-law, Pat (Warren) Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cyril D. Kamrowski; daughter, Becky; and two brothers, Warren Harris and Jerry Harris.
Interment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, N.D.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
